Interpace Bio +15% premarket on collaborative study for BarreGEN

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) is up 15% premarket on entering into a collaborative study with University of North Carolina to explore the potential use of BarreGEN in patients undergoing radiofrequency ablation (RFA).

This new collaborative study using BarreGEN aims to target the potential for molecular changes to predict resistance or relapse following RFA.

The study will evaluate approx. 60 patients. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Q1 2020 with the hope of readout later in the year.

BarreGEN is a molecular based assay performed on esophageal specimens from patients with Barrett’s esophagus to help assess risk of progression to esophageal cancer.