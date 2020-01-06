Commercial Metals +7% after routing earnings estimates

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is indicated to open at a 52-week high, +6.7% pre-market after easily surpassing FQ1 earnings expectations, although revenues came in just a bit on the light side.

CMC reports FQ1 earnings from continuing operations more than quadrupled to $82.8M, or $0.69/share, from $19.4M, or $0.16/share, in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $1.38B.

CMC says its metal margin performance over recent quarters "highlights the stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings compared to the broader steel market."

The company's Americas Mills segment EBITDA increased 36% Y/Y to $155M and the Americas Fabrication segment finished the quarter with $17.5M in EBITDA from a $37M adjusted EBITDA loss in the prior-year quarter.

The gains outweighed EBITDA declines in CMC's Americas recycling and international mill segments.

"We expect construction and infrastructure demand to remain resilient," says Chairman, President and CEO Barbara Smith. "Customer sentiment and our own fabrication backlog both point to a strong outlook for activity, though our second quarter will be impacted by typical seasonality related to holidays and winter weather conditions affecting construction activity."