Amazon, Future Retail form e-commerce agreement

Under a new long-term agreement, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will become the authorized online sales channel for Indian e-commerce giant Future Retail.

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores across the region. The retail locations will offer packaging and pickup for online purchases.

Future Retail will list its items on Prime Now, Amazon's two-hour delivery platform that's operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The partnership will focus on grocery, general merchandise, apparel, and beauty products.

Related: In November, India's antitrust body approved Amazon's 49% stake in Future Coupons, which gave the tech company a 3.6% stake in Future Retail.