ADT to showcase new security offerings at CES

ADT (NYSE:ADT) says it will showcase new products and security services at CES designed to serve the lifestyles of more consumers.

The company says the innovations to be displayed include a new DIY smart home security brand and products, new smart home integrations for the award-winning ADT Command and Control smart home security system and mobile security solutions that integrate with popular application-based services like Lyft.

The lineup includes Blue by ADT, which is described as a new DIY smart home security brand that will initially include three stand-alone smart cameras and a WiFi extender plus doorbell chime. Blue by ADT was founded on the pioneering work of acquired property LifeShield.

