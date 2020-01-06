Tremor scoops up News Corp's Unruly

Tremor International has agreed to acquire Unruly, News Corp's (NASDAQ:NWS) programmatic video marketplace.

The deal will see News Corp receive 6.91% of Tremor International stock, subject to an 18-month lock up period and to certain adjustments, along with a total minimum revenue guarantee for News Corp of £30M for the partnership.

It also marks the start of a three-year partnership that will equip Tremor with the exclusive right to sell outstream video on more than 50 News Corp titles in the U.K., U.S. and Australia.