Nordstrom shakes off bear call

JPMorgan upgrades Nordstom (NYSE:JWN) to a Neutral rating after having the department stock slotted at Underweight.

Analyst Matthew Boss: "Near-term, our model stands above the Street on both the top and bottom-line for 4Q with JWN facing 480bps easier 1 & 2-year stacked comp compares through 1H20 (relative to TTM), transitory top-line headwinds (loyalty, in-stocks, digital marketing, Rack Flash sale reduction) largely in the rear view mirror, and inventory clean by our work (i.e. inventory exited 3Q 420bps below mgmt.'s 4Q sales plan or a 1,530 bps positive reversal from a year prior). In addition, our recent fieldwork and management access points to encouraging signs of change underway with higher margin 'Strategic Brands' (i.e. Preferred/Designer/Emerging/Private Label) tracking to 50%+ by FY20 with management laser focused on expanding differentiation/destination (including broadening its Millennial customer base via recent digitally native brand launches) with domestic luxury/aspirational lateral consolidation expanding global brand relationships and market share opportunity."

JPMorgan's new price target of $41 works out to 5.5X the EBITDA estimate from the firm or a 100 bps discount to the 5-year average. The new PT from JP is also above the average sell-side PT of $37.37.