Deutsche gets cautious on banks; Goldman adds Citi to conviction list

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Hold from Buy.

Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Buy from Hold.

Taking a different view, Goldman analyst Richard Ramsden adds Citi to Conviction Buy List with $88 price target, noting that the market is overly pessimistic on Citi's revenue growth, expense savings, and outlook for credit costs.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral by Goldman, as Ramsden sees reduction in operating leverage in 2020 and continued pressure on net interest margin.

Barclays also weighed in on banks today, raising Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Overweight from Equalweight; downgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Equalweight from Overweight.