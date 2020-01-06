Pivotal leaves Alphabet's sidelines on Pichai, Cloud

Pivotal Research upgrades Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) from Hold to Buy with a $1,650 price target, a 21% upside. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm is "incrementally more constructive about what we perceive as multiple ways to get paid under the recently anointed Pichai regime."

Pivotal is also more constructive on Google Cloud under Thomas Kurian, seeing 2019 as a "critical foundation year" with the narrative continuing to improve this year and beyond.