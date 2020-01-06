New CEO at FibroGen

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has appointed Enrique Conterno as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Conterno previously worked as a senior vice president for Eli Lilly and Company, serving as President, Lilly USA, President, Lilly Diabetes, and a member of Lilly’s corporate executive committee.

Jim Schoeneck has served as the company’s Interim CEO since August 2019. With the hiring of Enrique, Jim is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to serve the company during a transition period as Interim President.