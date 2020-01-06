JPMorgan cautious on Under Armour

JPMorgan moves to a Neutral rating on Under Armour (UAA, UA]]) after having no rating on the athletic apparel stock.

Analyst Matthew Boss and team see Q4 sales growth for Under Armour of +4.7% vs. +5.6% consensus and expect FY20 sales growth of +3.8% vs. +4.7% consensus.

JPMorgan's price target on UA of $23 is based on a 17X multiple of the FY21 EBITDA estimate and is above the average sell-side PT of $20.84.