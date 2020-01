JPMorgan neutral on Amarin in premarket analyst action

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) resumed with Neutral rating and $22 (5% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 2% premarket.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) initiated with Buy rating and $20 price target at Craig-Hallum. Shares up 9% premarket on Walmart deal.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) upgraded to Buy with a $65 (19% upside) price target at Berenberg.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Neutral with a $205 (2% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 3% premarket.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer.