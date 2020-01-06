Stars Group gains betting access in Michigan

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) strikes a deal with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority for online betting and gaming market access in Michigan.

The agreement grants Stars Group first skin market access to operate and brand real-money online betting, poker and casino in Michigan. Under the terms of the agreement, Odawa will receive a revenue share from the operation of the applicable online offerings by Stars Group.

The development could be significant for Fox Bet, the national media and sports wagering partnership in the U.S. between Stars Group and Fox Sports.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with the Odawa tribe, which further strengthens our market access as we work to continue to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market," says Fox Bet CEO Robin Chhabra.

Source: Press Release