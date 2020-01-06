Equinor eyes 40% cut in emissions by 2030, near zero by 2050

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) unveils a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and to near zero by 2050, potentially allowing Norway to keep pumping crude even as it works to meet international climate obligations.

Norway's state-controlled oil producer says it expects to spend ~NOK50B ($5.7B) over the coming decade to cut emissions to an annual rate of 8M metric tons at its offshore fields and onshore plants from 13M mt in 2018.

EQNR says it will realize the 40% reduction "through large scale industrial measures, including energy efficiency, digitalization and the launch of several electrification projects at key fields and plants, including the Troll and Oseberg offshore fields and the Hammerfest LNG plant."