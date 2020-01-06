CoreCivic snaps up 28 properties for $83.2M

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) acquires a portfolio of 28 properties, 24 of which the counterparty contributed to a newly formed partnership, for total consideration of $83.2M, adding to the company's footprint in the mid-South.

All the properties are leased to the federal government through the General Services Administration.

CXW rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

CXW financed the acquisition with $7.7M of cash, assumed debt of $52.2M, and the issuance of 1.3M limited partnership units that are convertible after two years in cash or shares of common stock.

The assumed debt carries a fixed interest rate of 4.9% with fixed monthly payments extending through November 2025, and a balloon payment of $46.2M due at maturity.

The acquisition is expected to contribute 1 cent-2 cents of FFO per share on an annualized basis.