Ford slips after Q4 sales update

Ford (NYSE:F) reports Q4 unit sales fell by 1.3% to 601,892 vehicles.

A 15.9% increase in truck sales during the quarter was offset by a 4.1% drop in SUV sales and 41.0% fall in car sales.

Ford brand sales were down 2.2%, while Lincoln brand sales were 17.8% higher.

F-Series sales rose 1.6% to 233,952 units during the quarter. The F-Series ended the year as the best-selling pickup in the U.S. for the 43rd straight year.

Mustang sales increased 20.4% to 17,124 cars.