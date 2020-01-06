Kimco Realty sells nine acres to Spirit Airlines at Dania Pointe

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) completes the sale of about nine acres of land at its Dania Pointe mixed-use project in Dania Beach, FL, to Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE).

Spirit Airlines previously announced plans to build a new global headquarters, investing up to $250M to develop a corporate campus that will support more than 1,000 employees.

The airline has also executed a ground lease for an additional land parcel for the construction of a corporate training residence.

Construction for the headquarters is expected to begin in 2021 with transfer of employees expected in mid-2022.

Kimco also recently signed leases with Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, both expected to open at Dania Pointe in 2020 as part of the retail component of Phases II and III, which are ~69% pre-leased.