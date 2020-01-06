FuelCell Energy touts transition to seven-year life stack design

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +6.8% pre-market after providing an update on the development of production stack modules with extended life, saying fleet performance is meeting expectations for the new design.

FCEL says early prototype stacks with two-years of operation and production stacks with more than one year of operation are trending according to seven-year life expectations.

FCEL says the extension of stack life is "extremely significant in terms of power plant operating costs," as module restack costs make up roughly half of power plant non-fuel operating cost.

The company says at 90% capacity factor, a 1.4 MW stack module with five-year life will deliver 55.2 GWh of energy before stack replacement is needed, while a seven-year module will deliver 77.3 GWh, or 40% more energy, for nearly the same capital cost.