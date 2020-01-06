Plus Therapeutics +12% premarket on shareholder update

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is up 12% premarket on issuing shareholders update.

The Company has achieved a long-term viability in a rapid burst of financial milestones, adding ~$26M to the balance sheet through a series of transactions including the sale of non-core assets, a $4.6M reimbursement from BARDA contract, and a $15M public offering.

Further, PSTV is looking to divest another pipeline product candidate, DoxoPLUS, PEGylated liposomal doxorubicin, a generic version of CAELYX, used for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancers.

In 2019, the Company received positive pre-IND feedback for DocePLUS product candidate. PSTV expects to finalize Phase 2 clinical protocol in H1 2020 and treat the first patients in H2 2020.