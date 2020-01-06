JetBlue moves toward carbon-neutral policy

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) says it will offset carbon dioxide emissions from jet fuel for all domestic JetBlue flights beginning in July of this year.

The initiative makes JetBlue the first major U.S. airline to take the measurable step toward reducing its contribution to global warming.

JetBlue also announced plans to start flying with sustainable aviation fuel in mid-2020 on flights from San Francisco International Airport.

The airline company plans to continue to partner with Carbonfund.org, which is a leading U.S. based nonprofit carbon reduction and climate solutions organization.

"This is part of a long-term commitment we and the industry have to have to reflect the climate reality we are in," notes JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

JBLU -1.02% premarket to $18.38.

Source: Press Release