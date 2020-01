Piper Sandler debuts

Piper Jaffray Companies and Sandler O'Neill + Partners complete their merger forming Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

The resulting company encompasses a full-service investment bank, securities distribution and trading, and research to serve the middle market.

Jon Doyle, former senior managing principal at Sandler O’Neill, now leads Piper Sandler’s financial services group. Jimmy Dunne, former senior managing principal at Sandler O’Neill, has been named vice chairman of Piper Sandler and senior managing principal of Piper Sandler’s financial services group.

