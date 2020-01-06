Laredo Petroleum tops full-year production outlook

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +2.1% pre-market after saying it exceeded both oil and total production guidance for FY 2019, producing an average of 28.4K bbl/day of oil and 80.9K boe/day, marking respective Y/Y gains of 2% and 19%.

LPI also says it topped both oil and total production guidance for the fourth straight quarter, with 27.3K bbl/day of oil output and 84K boe/day of total production, "driven by consistent operational efficiency gains that positively impacted cycle times and wider-spaced well packages that averaged 16% better than the company's oil type curve for Upper/Middle Wolfcamp wells on [its] established acreage."

The company says its total proved reserves rose by 23% Y/Y to 293M boe, partially driven by results from wells developed with wider spacing vs. wells developed in 2018 with tighter spacing.

LPI also plans a public offering of $450M in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $450M in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028, for a total underwritten offering of $900M.