Yum Brands lands Habit Restaurants

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) announces the acquisition of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) for $14 per share.

Yum says the $375M acquisition of Habit will add an award-winning fast-casual concept to its stable of chains that includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Yum Brands intends to fund the transaction using cash on hand and available borrowing capacity under its credit facilities. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Q2.

Shares of Habit Restaurants are under a trading halt. HABT closed at $10.51 on Friday.

