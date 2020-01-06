Oxy Petroleum to cut Western Midstream stake below 50%

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it reached agreements with Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES), which it acquired last year as part of its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, that will enable WES to operate as an independent company.

OXY says it intends to continue its operational relationship with WES and expects to maintain a significant economic interest while reducing its stake to less than 50% during 2020.

WES CEO Michael Ure says the agreements "are supportive of both companies' intent to operate and report as two separate and distinct entities," and says WES now expects FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.875B-$1.975B and total capex of $875M-$950M.