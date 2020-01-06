BCE names Bibic new president/CEO

BCE has named Mirko Bibic its new president and chief executive officer.

He takes over as CEO with the retirement of George Cope.

"We welcome Mirko Bibic as our new chief executive as he leads Bell in delivering all the benefits of the digital communications future to Canadians," said Chairman Gordon Nixon.

The company described six strategic imperatives and a restructured executive leadership team under Bibic, which adds Claire Gillies and Karine Moses and sets new roles for current executives Blaik Kirby and John Watson.