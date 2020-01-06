Worthington Industries acquires majority ownership of Samuel Steel Pickling Company

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) has acquired majority ownership of the Samuel Steel Pickling Company, a joint venture it has had with Samuel, Son & Co. since 2010.

The transaction includes adding Worthington’s recently acquired Heidtman Cleveland facility to the joint venture. Worthington now has a 63% interest in the joint venture, and Samuel, Son & Co. holds a 37% interest.

The joint venture will now be called Worthington Samuel Coil Processing, LLC, and earnings will be consolidated into Worthington’s Steel Processing business unit. The JV will include ~170 employees working at three facilities in northern Ohio, including one in Twinsburg and two located in Cleveland.