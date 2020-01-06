Newmont hikes annualized dividend to $1.00/share

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) +2.2% pre-market after saying it will raise ts quarterly dividend by 79% to $0.25/share, or $1.00/share annually, and plans to continue to execute on its recently announced $1B stock buyback program.

The company also says it has "refreshed its brand, name and logo to reflect its strong and stable foundation following two historic transactions in 2019," dropping Goldcorp to become Newmont Corp.

Miners' shares also are enjoying broad gains as gold prices surge to their highest levels in more than six years amid escalating geopolitical turmoil.