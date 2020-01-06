MoneyGram achieves record online transaction growth over the holidays

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) up 5% PM on record-breaking online transaction growth during the holiday shopping season from its MoneyGram-branded online platforms.

MoneyGram-branded online platforms reported transaction growth of more than 70% (Y/Y), with 80% of online transactions initiated on a mobile device (Dec. 1st till Dec. 25th).

Outside of the US, online transactions during the holiday period increased nearly 120% (Y/Y). Globally, all of the company's major online markets achieved double-digit transaction growth during the holiday period.

MGI says that the company to capitalize on the success of its online capabilities and will continue to expand its digital business by investing in digital marketing and rolling out additional product enhancements to further simplify the customer experience.