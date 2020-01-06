Roku launches 'Roku TV Ready' partner program
Jan. 06, 2020 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (ROKU) has launched its "Roku TV Ready" partner program and named the first partners: TCL North America and Sound United (parent company to Denon), Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology and Classé.
- Products in the program will feature a badge showing they've been certified to work with the Roku TV using its single remote.
- TCL will be first out with product support, while Denon will deliver Roku TV Ready to soundbars through a software update later. The features will roll out to Roku TV models through the Roku OS in the coming year.