Roku launches 'Roku TV Ready' partner program

Jan. 06, 2020 9:33 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • Roku (ROKU) has launched its "Roku TV Ready" partner program and named the first partners: TCL North America and Sound United (parent company to Denon), Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology and Classé.
  • Products in the program will feature a badge showing they've been certified to work with the Roku TV using its single remote.
  • TCL will be first out with product support, while Denon will deliver Roku TV Ready to soundbars through a software update later. The features will roll out to Roku TV models through the Roku OS in the coming year.
