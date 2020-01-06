Stocks slip but off bigger pre-market losses

Stocks extend Friday's decline at the open, as investor sentiment remains rattled by the ramped-up geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, though the major indexes have pared pre-market losses; S&P 500 -0.3% , Dow -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

U.S.-Iran tensions continue to drive safe haven plays, with U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $63.36/bbl and March Brent crude +0.8% to $69.15/bbl but well off overnight highs, while February gold +1.5% to $1,575.90/oz.

Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.1% , France's CAC -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -1.9% but China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., the S&P's information technology ( -0.9% ) and financials ( -0.8% ) sectors lead the early losers, while utilities ( +0.4% ), energy ( +0.2 %) and real estate ( +0.1% ) hold modest gains.