Stocks slip but off bigger pre-market losses

Stocks extend Friday's decline at the open, as investor sentiment remains rattled by the ramped-up geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, though the major indexes have pared pre-market losses; S&P 500 -0.3%, Dow -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
U.S.-Iran tensions continue to drive safe haven plays, with U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $63.36/bbl and March Brent crude +0.8% to $69.15/bbl but well off overnight highs, while February gold +1.5% to $1,575.90/oz.
Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.1%, France's CAC -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.8%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -1.9% but China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.
In the U.S., the S&P's information technology (-0.9%) and financials (-0.8%) sectors lead the early losers, while utilities (+0.4%), energy (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.1%) hold modest gains.
U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.53% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 1.77%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.64.
