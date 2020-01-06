Yum shakes up burger sector with Habit deal

Shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) pop on the open after the company lands an acquisition offer from Yum Brands (YUM -0.2% ).

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs says there is "significant" untapped potential to grow the Habit concept in the U.S. and globally. The company expects to see accretion benefits from the transaction in 2021 and increasing in subsequent years.

Burger sector: Shake Shack (SHAK +0.3% ), Wendy's (WEN -2% ), Jack in the Box (JACK -0.6% ), McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -0.2% ), Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International (QSR -0.5% ).

Habit is up 33.02% to $13.98 after coming off a trading halt vs. the $14.00 Yum deal price.

