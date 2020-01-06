NHI Health Investors purchases Coventry of Mahtomedi for $9.34M

National Health Investors (NHI -0.1% ) has acquired Coventry of Mahtomedi, a 48-unit assisted living and memory care community in Mahtomedi, MN, for $9.34M, including closing costs of ~$13k, at an initial yield of 7.23%.

The community was added to the existing master lease with 41 Management, LLC. The master lease is for 15 years, includes two 5-year renewal options, and has fixed annual escalators at 2.5%.

NHI also announced that it is providing a $3.87M mortgage loan to refinance debt on The Courtyard of Bellevue, a 43-unit assisted living and memory care community in Bellevue, WI that is managed by 41 Management. The loan is for one year with two 6-month renewal options and bears interest at a rate of 13%. NHI has an option to purchase the facility upon stabilization.