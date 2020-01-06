Apple bull continues to see upsides

JPMorgan sees Apple (AAPL -0.3% ) shares trading at "significant premium to their historical trading range," but the firm still sees long-term upside potential.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee cites the higher percentage of overall revenue coming from Services and the 5G iPhones expected this fall.

The analyst sees the potential for upside across several areas, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating and $296 target. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

More action: Needham downgrades Apple from Strong Buy to Buy and raises the target from $280 to $350.