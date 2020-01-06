Soleno Therapeutics completes enrollment in late-stage DCCR study; shares up 6%

Thinly traded micro cap Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO +6.2% ) perks up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that it has completed the enrollment of ~100 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, DESTINY PWS, evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets in patients with an inherited obesity disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, a Fast Track-tagged indication.

The primary endpoint is hyperphagia (excessive hunger) score at week 13.

Interested patients may continue treatment for up to two additional years by enrolling in an open-label extension study.