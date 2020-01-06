Citi in push to hire 2,500 coders this year - Bloomberg

Citigroup (C -0.8% ) plans to hire 2,500 programmers this year as its unit for trading and investment banking bulks up on technology to help its people make better use of data, Bloomberg reports.

Citi's Institutional Clients Group will hire coders and data scientists in London, New York Shanghai, Toronto, Dublin, Tel Aviv, Pune and Chennai in India, and Tampa, FL.

Global banks are spending billions in their push to use technology to make front-office staff more efficient and keep clients trading.

JPMorgan Chase spends $11B on tech every year, while Citi spends ~$8.5B, or 20% of its total expenses.

The new hires will work on projects including solutions in equities and fixed income, Stuart Riley, global head of operations and technology for ICG, told Bloomberg.