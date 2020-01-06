Great Panther announces $11.3M gold dore prepayment

Great Panther(GPL +2% ) has entered into a $11.25M gold doré prepayment agreement with Samsung C&T U.K.

In consideration of delivery and sale of ~3k ounces of gold contained in doré/month over a two-year period from Tucano Gold Mine, Samsung has agreed to advance a $11.25M prepayment.

The transaction is expected to close with the funding of the Advance by February 2020.

"Together with the $10M concentrate prepayment we announced on December 30th, this provides over $21M in new capital as we begin a pivotal year for Great Panther." stated Jeffrey Mason, Interim President and CEO.