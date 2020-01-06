Edesa Biotech down 23% on equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Edesa Biotech (EDSA -22.6% ) slumps on triple normal volume, albeit a modest 76K shares, in reaction to its direct offering of ~1.4M common shares at $3.20 per share (investors who are affiliated with the company will pay $4.11 per share).

In a concurrent private placement, the company has agreed to sell three-year Class A Warrants to purchase up to ~1M common shares (3/4 of a common share for each share sold in the direct offering) at $4.80 and six-month Class B Warrants to purchase 1/2 of a share for each share sold in the direct offering (up to ~677K shares in the aggregate) at $4.00.

Gross proceeds should be ~$4.4M. Closing date is January 8.