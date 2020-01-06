Grubhub target boosted on supply trend improvement

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating on Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and raises the target from $42 to $52. GRUB has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

The firm's restaurant tracker indicates that quick server restaurant supply is continuing to ramp "at a strong rate."

Analyst Stephen Ju says the tracker shows GRUB executing "against its previously-outlined strategy to onboard and expeditiously convert non-partner into partner supply via promotional incentives."

Potential headwinds include higher-than-expected spending to fuel market growth and using aggressive delivery promos to keep up with GRUB's peers.