Imperial makes ViacomCBS a top pick for '20

ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.3% , VIACA -0.4% ) is one of the top large-cap picks for 2020 from Imperial Capital.

The stock is headed for a number of catalysts throughout the year, starting with its next earnings call, says analyst David Miller.

He expects a strong outlook with the mid-February report; consensus expectations are for EPS of $1.51 on revenues of $7.42B.

Meanwhile the shares are currently trading at a "stunning" multiple, he says; he has a price target on VIAC of $59, implying 42% upside.

Sell-side analysts overall are Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors. it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.