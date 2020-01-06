EVO Payments gains a bull on valuation

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Buy from Neutral as the stock's recent dip provides an attractive opportunity to buy.

EVOP gains 1.8% .

Cites EVOP's "solid growth profile, potential for margin expansion, and its scarcity value as a relatively small merchant acquirer in a consolidating payments market."

Price target of $32 vs. average of $29.45.

In the past six months, EVOP has declined 9.2% compared with the information technology sector median performance of +4.6%.

Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish).