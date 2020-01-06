Camber Energy regains NYSE American compliance, drops merger plan

Camber Energy (CEI +4.4% ) says it regained compliance with all NYSE American continued listing standards, and has ended plans to merge with Lineal Star Holdings.

Lineal wanted a merger to gain access to Camber's NYSE American listing, but CEI has found it difficult to meet NYSE American's listing standards, and the combined company might have lost its place on the exchange, Lineal CEO Tim Connolly told the Houston Business Journal.

Although it was an upstream oil and gas production company before the deal with Lineal, Camber had planned to shift into the midstream and downstream services market with Lineal.