Epizyme to sell additional $50M of stock to Royalty Pharma; shares down 7%

Epizyme (EPZM -6.5% ) has exercised its option to sell $50M more of its common stock to Royalty Pharma under its funding agreements announced in November 2019 under which the latter initially bought $100M of stock.

The additional capital, together with quick assets on hand, should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.

A key upcoming catalyst is the FDA's action date (January 23) for its review of the company's marketing application seeking approval to use tazemetostat to treat epithelioid sarcoma. An advisory unanimously backed approval last month.