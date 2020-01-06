First Solar to pay $350M to settle class action lawsuit

First Solar (FSLR -3.2% ) says it agrees to pay $350M to settle a 2012 shareholder lawsuit accusing it of inflating its stock price by concealing design defects and reporting misleading financials for nearly four years.

The class action settlement averts a scheduled Jan. 7 trial and requires approval by the U.S. District Judge in Phoenix.

Shareholders led by U.K. pension funds Mineworkers Pension Scheme and British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme sued over six price declines in FSLR shares during 2008-12, a period in which the company's stock price fell nearly 90%.