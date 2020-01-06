XP falls as three banks stay on the sidelines

Jan. 06, 2020 10:53 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)XPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares slide 5.6% after Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and UBS initiate coverage of Brazil's largest brokerage (by equity-trading volume) with Neutral ratings.
  • With the Brazilian firm's IPO priced at $27, above the expected range of $22 to $25, then rising 28% in its first day of trading, the three banks see little room for further gains.
  • "Despite its high growth prospects and rising profitability, we believe XP's valuation is not fair," UBS analysts led by Mariana Taddeo said in a report.
  • Since its IPO, XP has jumped 42% from its IPO pricing until the close of the market on Friday.
  • Improving economic growth and historic low rates in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, should allow the investment market to increase at a healthy pace, Goldman analysts led by Tito Labarta wrote. But they see the stock pricey at 68.1 times 2020 earnings.
  • The stock has its supporters, though. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley start coverage of XP with Buy-equivalent ratings. Morgan Stanley's Jorge Kuri writes, “Valuation relative to growth looks reasonable.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.