XP falls as three banks stay on the sidelines
Jan. 06, 2020 10:53 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)XPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares slide 5.6% after Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and UBS initiate coverage of Brazil's largest brokerage (by equity-trading volume) with Neutral ratings.
- With the Brazilian firm's IPO priced at $27, above the expected range of $22 to $25, then rising 28% in its first day of trading, the three banks see little room for further gains.
- "Despite its high growth prospects and rising profitability, we believe XP's valuation is not fair," UBS analysts led by Mariana Taddeo said in a report.
- Since its IPO, XP has jumped 42% from its IPO pricing until the close of the market on Friday.
- Improving economic growth and historic low rates in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, should allow the investment market to increase at a healthy pace, Goldman analysts led by Tito Labarta wrote. But they see the stock pricey at 68.1 times 2020 earnings.
- The stock has its supporters, though. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley start coverage of XP with Buy-equivalent ratings. Morgan Stanley's Jorge Kuri writes, “Valuation relative to growth looks reasonable.”