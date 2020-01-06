BlackBerry teaming with AWS on connected cars

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) says it's teaming up with Amazon Web Services to demo a connected vehicle platform that combines their strengths.

It combines BlackBerry's QNX with AWS IoT services to allow automakers to securely access data from vehicle sensors as well as build software applications for connected, electric and autonomous vehicles.

That includes cockpit personalization, acoustic conditioning, health monitoring and advanced driver assistance applications.

BlackBerry will demonstrate its full suite of automotive offerings at CES this week.