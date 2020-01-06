Uber secret project fought gig-worker law - WaPo

Late last year, Uber (UBER +0.7% ) launched the internal Project Luigi, which was tasked with updating the app for California drivers in the wake of the state's law that could classify drivers as employees rather than contractors.

The app changes, which are now partially public, added the ability for a driver to reject a fare without penalty and to see estimated fares up front.

Uber hopes the changes will bolster its case that its drivers are independent and free from the company's control.

Source: Washington Post sources.