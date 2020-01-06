Catalyst Pharma up 5% on bullish Firdapse forecast

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX +5.4% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its preliminary 2019 results and 2020 guidance.

Firdapse (amifampridine): Q4 2019 sales should be ~$30M. The total for the year should be ~$102M.

Quick assets at year-end should be ~$95M with no funded debt.

2020 outlook: Firdapse revenue for LEMS should be $135M - 155M. R&D and SG&A expenses should be ~$65M.

Topline data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Firdapse in patients with MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis should be available in H1. If all goes well, the company expects to file a supplemental marketing application in the U.S. by year-end.