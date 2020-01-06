Community Shores skyrockets 67% after merger agreement

Microcap bank Community Shores Bank (OTCPK:CSHB) surges 67% after ChoiceOne Financial Services (OTCPK:COFS) agrees to acquire Community Shores for ~$22M in cash and stock.

Implied per share value to Community Shores shareholders is ~$5.31 per share if 75% stock is elected and $5.21 per share if 50% stock is elected; that implies a premium of up to 76% compared with CSHB's closing price of $3.01 on Jan. 3, 2020.

Deal is expected to generate ~7%-10% EPS accretion with full phased in and tangible book value dilution is expected to be earned back in ~2.5-3 years.

CSHB shareholders will get $5.00 in cash or 0.17162 shares of COFS stock for each CSHB share held; subject to stock consisting of 50%-75% of the aggregate merger consideration.

Sees deal closing in Q2 2020.