Gold hits highest price since 2013 before pulling back

Gold mining stocks (NYSEARCA:GDX) have turned mixed as gold prices ease off multi-year highs; February Comex gold +0.9% to $1,566.30/oz. after earlier rising as much as 2% to hit $1,590.90/oz., the highest since April 2013.

The spike in Middle East tensions is "a bullish development, and while stretched, should lead to higher gold prices in the days/week ahead," says Mark Newton, managing member of Newton Advisors, who thinks gold could reach $1,650-$1,700/oz. in the near term.

"Being long gold is a better hedge to such geopolitical risks" compared with oil, says Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research Jeffrey Currie, noting that gold performed well at the start of both Gulf Wars and following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Gold has been helped by a weakening dollar, "higher breakeven inflation" and data showing weaker growth, adding to "concerns of a potential late-cycle inflation overshoot... Such an overshoot is the economic environment in which gold historically does best."

Among major gold mining names: GOLD -0.3% , NEM +0.5% , KGC -2% , AUY -0.9% , AU +0.1% , HMY +0.8% , GFI -0.3% , DRD +1.3% , IAG +0.5% , KL +0.9% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, BAR, RING, DGP, GLDI, GLDM, OUNZ