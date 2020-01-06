Agree Realty 2019 real estate investment adds up to $733.8M

In updating 2019 investment activity, Agree Realty (ADC +0.4% ) reports total real estate investment of $733.8M in 2019, including acquisition, development, and Partner Capital Solutions projects completed or currently under construction.

During the year, Agree acquired 186 retail net lease properties for ~$701.4M at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.7 years.

Disposed of 16 assets for total gross proceeds of $67.2M at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.2%.

Sees 2020 acquisition volume of $600M-$700M and disposition volume of $25M-$75M.

During Q4 2019, Agree entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its at-the-market equity program to sell an aggregate of 2.00M shares of common stock at an average gross price of $73.34 per share; upon settlement, the ATM forward offerings are expected to raise net proceeds of $144.7M.

On Dec. 5, Agree entered an amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement to increase its senior unsecured credit facility to $600M; includes accordion feature allowing the request additional lender commitments up to a total of $1.1B.