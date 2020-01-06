First Quantum stiffens defense against potential takeover

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.9% ) says it has adopted a shareholder rights plan which will allow current investors to buy additional shares at a "substantial" discount if any party acquires 20% or more of the company's stock.

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) has been rumored to have an interest in First Quantum, although First Quantum CEO Clive Newall last month called the talk "scuttlebutt" and said the company has not received takeover interest from anyone since September.

The move comes nearly a month after China's Jiangxi Copper agreed to pay C$1.1B to become the miner's largest shareholder.